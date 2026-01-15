Teyana Taylor says she won’t abandon Kanye West despite disagreements

Los Angeles: In a candid interview, Golden Globe-winning actress and musician Teyana Taylor has addressed her longstanding relationship with controversial rapper and fashion mogul Kanye West, making it clear that she does not intend to sever ties with him despite publicly disagreeing with some of his actions and statements.

Taylor, 35, spoke about the nature of her bond with West — who now goes by Ye — in a recent Vanity Fair cover story, describing their connection as akin to family and emphasising that loyalty does not mean unquestioning agreement. “I don’t have to agree with everything that he does or says, but I’m not going to, like, abandon him,” she said, drawing a parallel with the way people accept and stand by family members even when they make choices others might not support.

The actress-singer, who first worked with West early in her career after being signed to his G.O.O.D. Music label, underlined that their relationship allows for honest communication. She noted that West would receive “a real answer” from her if he asks for her opinion, reflecting her belief in candid dialogue rather than avoidance.

Taylor’s remarks come amid a period of intense public scrutiny surrounding West, who has faced widespread criticism over controversial comments and social media behaviour in recent years. While some peers have distanced themselves from him, Taylor has taken a more nuanced stance, acknowledging her disagreements while maintaining her support.

The discussion of her friendship with West coincides with a strong phase in Taylor’s acting career. She recently won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in One Battle After Another and has appeared in the Hulu series All’s Fair alongside Kim Kardashian, West’s former spouse.

Taylor’s comments reflect a personal approach to complex professional and personal relationships — one that differentiates between loyalty and blind agreement — and highlight her continuing journey in the entertainment industry.