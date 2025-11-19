TFI hails government & police for major breakthrough against piracy

The Telugu film fraternity came together on Sunday to express collective gratitude to the Government and Police Department for arresting Imaddi Ravi, the key operator behind the notorious piracy website iBomma. The industry hailed the development as a crucial victory in its long-standing battle against digital piracy.

Speaking at the press meet, Bharath Bhushan said the gathering was organised solely to thank the police, government, and the Film Chamber’s Anti-Piracy Cell for their relentless efforts. “Arresting the mastermind of iBomma is a major achievement,” he noted.

Producer C. Kalyan praised senior police officers and international agencies for their cooperation. He stressed the need for stricter punishments and urged both State and Central Governments to continue extending support. “We must also use social media to educate audiences about the damage caused by piracy,” he added.

Chadalavada Srinivas Rao highlighted that piracy hits small films the hardest and called for stronger server security for Qube and UFO systems. Vallabhaneni Anil Kumar echoed similar concerns, stating that piracy remains a major reason films fail despite evolving technology.

Filmmaker Veera Shankar urged the implementation of tighter laws and improved security systems, while producer Muthyala Ram Prasad warned that several similar websites still operate freely. Bapiraju and Prasanna Kumar thanked officials for their commitment, with the latter requesting a dedicated cybercrime department for piracy-related offences.

Media representative Rambabu concluded that prevention, not reaction, is the key to fighting piracy, reaffirming media support for industry efforts.

The press meet marked a united front, with the industry hopeful that this milestone will lead to stronger measures and a more secure cinematic ecosystem.