Thalapathy Vijay's Blockbuster 'Leo' OTT Date and Platform Revealed













"Leo," the highly anticipated film starring Thalapathy Vijay and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is making its much-awaited debut on Netflix. The OTT platform has officially announced that the movie will be available in various Indian languages starting November 24, 2023, while the overseas premiere is scheduled for November 28, 2023. The reason for the gap remains unknown, and it's yet to be revealed if the overseas version will be rated A or not.

Featuring Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, and supported by a stellar cast including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand, "Leo" has garnered significant attention. The musical score for this Seven Screen Studio production is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting release and explore additional engaging OTT content on Netflix. Don't miss the opportunity to witness the magic of "Leo" in the comfort of your home from November 24, 2023, in all major Indian languages. Overseas viewers can catch the premiere on November 28, 2023.