Thama Movie Box Office Collection 2025 – India & Worldwide
Highlights
Check Thama movie box office collection 2025. India net ₹24 Cr, India gross ₹28.75 Cr, overseas ₹2 Cr, worldwide ₹30.75 Cr
Thama is a Hindi horror-comedy film. The main actors are Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Varun Dhawan.
Box Office Collections:
India: ₹24 Cr
India Gross: ₹28.75 Cr
Overseas: ₹2 Cr
Worldwide: ₹30.75 Cr
The movie cost about ₹125 Cr to make. Review will be shared soon.
