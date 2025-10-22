  • Menu
Thama Movie Box Office Collection 2025 – India & Worldwide
Highlights

Check Thama movie box office collection 2025. India net ₹24 Cr, India gross ₹28.75 Cr, overseas ₹2 Cr, worldwide ₹30.75 Cr

Thama is a Hindi horror-comedy film. The main actors are Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Varun Dhawan.

Box Office Collections:

India: ₹24 Cr

India Gross: ₹28.75 Cr

Overseas: ₹2 Cr

Worldwide: ₹30.75 Cr

The movie cost about ₹125 Cr to make. Review will be shared soon.

