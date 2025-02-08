‘Thandel’ sets box office on fire: Naga Chaitanya’s biggest opener yet

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s latest film Thandel has stormed the box office, receiving a highly positive response from audiences and critics alike. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the love, action, and emotional drama has struck a chord with viewers, with Naga Chaitanya’s performance as Thandel Raju being hailed as his career-best.

The film has set new benchmarks, emerging as Naga Chaitanya’s highest-opening film. It witnessed a phenomenal surge in ticket sales, selling a staggering 227.7K tickets on BookMyShow in just 24 hours, surpassing all Indian films on Friday. To date, over 400K tickets have been sold on the platform.

In the United States, Thandel has already crossed the $400K mark and is rapidly approaching the half-million milestone. Globally, the film grossed ₹19.60 crore on its opening day, making it the highest February release in Tollywood.

What makes this success even more remarkable is the film’s increasing footfalls, with each show witnessing higher occupancy. The movie’s strong momentum suggests that its second-day collections could be even bigger, solidifying its box office dominance.

With glowing word-of-mouth and record-breaking numbers, Thandel is on track for an exceptional theatrical run. Industry analysts predict that the film’s success will continue to soar in the coming days.