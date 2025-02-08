Live
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
- Govt inks MoU with University of Liverpool
- Google Calendar Drops Pride and BHM Events Citing Sustainability Issues
- CCB arrests theft accused absconding for 12 years
Just In
‘Thandel’ sets box office on fire: Naga Chaitanya’s biggest opener yet
Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s latest film Thandel has stormed the box office, receiving a highly positive response from audiences and critics...
Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s latest film Thandel has stormed the box office, receiving a highly positive response from audiences and critics alike. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the love, action, and emotional drama has struck a chord with viewers, with Naga Chaitanya’s performance as Thandel Raju being hailed as his career-best.
The film has set new benchmarks, emerging as Naga Chaitanya’s highest-opening film. It witnessed a phenomenal surge in ticket sales, selling a staggering 227.7K tickets on BookMyShow in just 24 hours, surpassing all Indian films on Friday. To date, over 400K tickets have been sold on the platform.
In the United States, Thandel has already crossed the $400K mark and is rapidly approaching the half-million milestone. Globally, the film grossed ₹19.60 crore on its opening day, making it the highest February release in Tollywood.
What makes this success even more remarkable is the film’s increasing footfalls, with each show witnessing higher occupancy. The movie’s strong momentum suggests that its second-day collections could be even bigger, solidifying its box office dominance.
With glowing word-of-mouth and record-breaking numbers, Thandel is on track for an exceptional theatrical run. Industry analysts predict that the film’s success will continue to soar in the coming days.