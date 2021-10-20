Thank You undergoes re-shoots?

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna are playing the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Thank You. Vikram K Kumar is the film's director. The film is in production mode for a long time. As per the latest speculations, the movie unit is going to be re-shot again.

Some of the episodes in the movie are being re-shot, say the reports in the film nagar. The movie was shot in Europe during the lockdown in India. However, the team is reportedly not completely satisfied with these portions and they wanted to shoot them again.

Right now, the team is focused on shooting the same and bring out the best output.

BVS Ravi is the film's writer. PC Sreeram is the film's cinematographer and the film is bankrolled by Dil Raju.