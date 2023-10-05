The Emotional Number- Uyaalo Uyyaala From Nandamuri Balakrishna, Anil Ravipudi, Shine Screens Bhagavanth Kesari is out now

The makers of Bhagavanth Kesari are implementing the right strategies to build excitement for the movie in all sections of audiences. The teaser of the movie presented God Of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna in a completely mass and action avatar. He was seen uttering dialogues in Telangana slang. Interestingly, the first single of the movie Ganesh Anthem which is already a chartbuster disclosed the beautiful bonding between Balakrishna and Sreeleela. The actress was seen calling Balakrishna as Chicha in the song, and their energetic dances captivated one and all.

Director Anil Ravipudi who has his own style in narrating stories that will enthrall both masses and classes is crafting Bhagavanth Kesari in a way that this high-budget movie being made under Shine Screens banner will please all age groups. Today, the makers came up with the second single Uyyaalo Uyyaala from the movie.

The song scored by SS Thaman defines the emotion of Bhagavanth Kesari. It shows the emotional attachment of Balakrishna with young Sreeleela and he is everything for her. Thaman scored a perfect situational song that has some meaningful lyrics penned by Anantha Sriram. SP Charan’s vocals add depth to the song. The journey of Balakrishna and the girl was so poignant. It's so refreshing to see Balakrishna in such an emotive number. The visuals are as lovely as the song.

Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are producing the movie that stars Kajal Aggarwal playing the leading lady opposite Balakrishna, wherein Sreeleela will be seen in a vital role and National Award-Winning actor Arjun Rampal is debuting in Tollywood with the movie.

The film has cinematography by C Ram Prasad, while Tammi Raju is the editor and Rajeevan is the production designer. V Venkat choreographs the action part.

Bhagavanth Kesari is scheduled for theatrical release on October 19th for Dussehra.

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Arjun Rampal, Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Anil Ravipudi

Producers: Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi

Banner: Shine Screens

Music Director: SS Thaman

DOP: C Ram Prasad

Editor: Tammi Raju

Production Designer: Rajeevan

Fights: V Venkat

Executive Producer: S Krishna

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar