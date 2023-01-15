The First Glimpse Of Pawan Kalyan And Balakrishna From AHA's Unstoppable Season 2 Is Out…

It is all known that Tollywood's iconic actor Balakrishna made his digital entry with AHA's Unstoppable reality talk show. The show is receiving an awesome response and thus it's bagging maximum TRPs. Well, the first season went on well but the second season is just amazing as Balakrishna is inviting the biggest stars of Tollywood. He even had wonderful episodes with his dear brother-in-law TDP leader Chandra Babu Naidu and ex-Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy. Earlier, he also invited Pan-Indian Baahubali star Prabhas and entertained the audience to the core. Now, he is all set to take the show to the next level with Pawan Kalyan…

Well, on the occasion of the Pongal festival, Balakrishna had a fun chat with his Veera Simha Reddy team in yesterday's episode. Now, the promo for next week's episode is out and it's all awesome showcasing a glimpse of the Power Star Pawan Kalyan… AHA officials launched the promo and created noise on social media…

Along with sharing the promo, they also wrote, "Nimmalamga kanapade nippukonda #Pawankalyan , Raajasaniki niluvetthu nidharshanam #NBK Oke stage meeda first time kalisithe......maatala thootaalu pelalsindhe.. Get ready for the craziest episode of #UnstoppableWithNBKS2".

In the video, Pawan is seen getting out of his car and receiving a warm welcome from the fans. It is then shown that when the host Balakrishna said that he wants to take his measurements, Pawan couldn't control his laugh! The promo is just amazing and raised the expectations on the episode.

Well, the full episode will be aired on the AHA OTT platform next week and as per sources, the shooting of this episode was completed on 27th December last year itself!