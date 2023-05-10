The First Look And Teaser Release Dates Of Dhanush’s Captain Miller Movie Are Unveiled

Kollywood’s ace actor Dhanush is in the best phase of his career. Along with making his debut in Hollywood, he delivered four movies last year namely Maaran, The Gray Man, Thiruchitrabalam and Naane Varuvean. All of them had a decent status at the ticket windows and this year, he is all set to hit the theatres with Captain Miller movie. Already his Sir movie turned into a blockbuster and thus, there are many expectations on it too. Off late, the makers of this movie shared a new poster from the movie and unveiled the teaser and first look release dates.

Even Dhanush also shared the new poster and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Sharing the poster, he also wrote, “Killer killer !” The poster showcased him from the back holding a rifle with the backdrop of war… It raised the expectations on the movie. The teaser will be launched in July while the first look poster will be unveiled in June…

Even the makers also shared the same poster and wrote, “Wishing the Inspiration of youth , our @dhanushkraja many more years of success #CaptainMiller 's FIRST LOOK - June 2023 TEASER - July 2033”.

Arun Matheshwaran is directing this movie and it is produced under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner. It has an ensemble cast of Sundeep Kishan, Priyankaa Mohan and Dr Shiva Rajkumar.