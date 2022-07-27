The First Look Poster Of Dhanush's Bilingual Movie Vaathi Is Out…

South Indian ace actor Dhanush is in the best phase of his career… His recent Hollywood movie 'The Gray Man' is released a few days back and Dhanush essayed a prominent role in the project. It is all known that he is also part of the Tamil and Telugu bilingual project Vaathi (Sir). Off late, the makers dropped the first look poster of the movie and showcased the Raghuvaran actor in a complete new appeal. As Dhanush is turning a year old tomorrow, the makers surprised all his fans with this huge treat!



Dhanush and the makers shared the first look poster on their Twitter page… Take a look!

In this poster, Dhanush looked awesome and is seen writing some notes in the library and that too under a table lamp indicating that he might be seen as a lecturer in the movie. The teaser of this movie will be unveiled tomorrow @ 6 PM!

Well, Vaathi movie is titled Sir in Telugu and it is being directed by Tollywood's ace filmmaker Venky Atluri. It is being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners. It also has Sa Kumar, Tanikella Bharani and Samyuktha Menon in the prominent roles.

Dhanush also shared the new poster from his next movie Thiruchitrambalam and looked cool along with Nitya Menen, Raashii Khanna, Prakash Raj, Priya and Bharatiraja. The third single "Life Of Pazham…" will be out in a few hours!

Being a musical comedy movie, it is directed by Mithran Jawahar and is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. It has an ensemble cast of:

• Dhanush as Thiruchitrambalam Jr. (Thiru)

• Raashi Khanna as Anusha (Anu), Thiru's classmate

• Nithya Menen as Shobana, Thiru's bestfriend

• Priya Bhavani Shankar as Ranjani, a village girl

• Bharathiraja as Thiruchitrambalam Sr. Thiru's grandfather

• Prakash Raj as Inspector Neelakandan, Thiru's father

• Munishkanth

This movie will hit the theatres on 18th August, 2022…