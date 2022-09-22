The Ghost: The Intense Training Video Of Nagarjuna And Sonal Chauhan Is Unveiled Ahead Of The Release

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor King Nagarjuna is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with his latest movie 'The Ghost'… Being a crime action thriller, our dear Manmadhudu will be seen as an Interpol officer and will try catch the underworld dons in his mission. A few days ago, the teaser was unveiled and garnered immense response. Off late, the makers also dropped a small video and showcased a glimpse of the intense training session of the lead actors.

Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan shared the same video on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "Here's the intense Guns and Swords action video https://youtu.be/GSgc5N04W2g You're in for a high-octane ride, you have my (s)word #TheGhostonOct5 @PraveenSattaru @sonalchauhan7 @SVCLLP @nseplofficial @SonyMusicSouth".

Going with the video, it showcased the lead actors in the modish avatars and are seen practising shooting holding the guns.

Going with the earlier released trailer, it starts off with Nagarjuna aka Vikram's friend Anu contacting him after 20 long years. She informs him about her problem and thus he advices her to leave the city along with her daughter. He also promises Anu's father in his childhood to take care of her. But as the whole underworld plans to kill Anu and her daughter, we need to wait and watch how Vikram will protect her. His romance with Sonal Chauhan is also witnessed in the trailer.

Nag and Sonal looked stylish as Interpol officers and in the 'Tamahagane promo' video Nagarjuna is seen making his special sword and is all set to take a toll on the criminals with it! Nagarjuna is all set to essay the role of an Interpol officer Vikram in this high-octane action entertainer. Sonal Chauhan is the lead actress and Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are roped in to play the prominent roles.

This Praveen Sattaru's directorial is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Northern Star Entertainment and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP banners.

The Ghost movie will hit the theatres on 5th October, 2022!