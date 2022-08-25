The Ghost Trailer: Nagarjuna Promised A Power-Packed Entertainer…

From a few days, Tollywood's ace actor Akkineni Nagarjuna's 'The Ghost' movie is creating noise on social media. The amazing promotions of the makers kept the hype on the movie as the release date is nearing. Off late, the makers dropped the trailer and showcased a glimpse of this power-packed entertainer.



Tollywood's superstar Mahesh Babu unveiled the trailer on his Twitter page and also wished Nagarjuna and his team on this special occasion… Take a look!

Along with sharing the trailer, he also wrote, "Glad to launch the intense & gripping trailer of #TheGhost! Wishing @iamnagarjuna and the entire team all the very best! https://youtu.be/o6TOax_-A6w @PraveenSattaru @sonalchauhan7 @nseplofficial @SVCLLP @AsianSuniel".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with Nagarjuna aka Vikram's friend Anu contacting him after 20 long years. She informs him about her problem and thus he advices her to leave the city along with her daughter. He also promises Anu's father in his childhood to take care of her. But as the whole underworld plans to kill Anu and her daughter, we need to wait and watch how Vikram will protect her. His romance with Sonal Chauhan is also witnessed in the trailer.

Nagarjuna also thanked Mahesh and wrote, "Hey @urstrulyMahesh!! I was so happy 29 years ago when your father SuperStar Krishna Garu joined me for the film Varasudu !! Why don't we complete the circle. Thank you for releasing #TheGhostTrailer".

Nag and Sonal looked stylish as Interpol officers! In the 'Tamahagane promo' video Nagarjuna is seen making his special sword and is all set to take a toll on the criminals with it! Nagarjuna is all set to essay the role of an Interpol officer Vikram in this high-octane action entertainer. Sonal Chauhan is the lead actress and Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran are roped in to play the prominent roles.

This Praveen Sattaru's directorial is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Northern Star Entertainment and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP banners.

The Ghost movie will now be released in the theatres on 5th October, 2022… Well, Nagarjuna is also part of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra movie. He is essaying a prominent role in this movie which will hit the big screens on 9th September, 2022!