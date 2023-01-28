The Launch Of 'Enno Ratrulosthayi' Song From Kalyan Ram's 'Amigos' Is Postponed Due To Tarak Ratna's Health Condition

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor cum producer Kalyan Ram Nandamuri is all set to come up with his new movie 'Amigos'. As the release date is nearing, the makers are busy in promoting the movie and thus, they were ready to launch the new single "Enno Rastrulosthayi…" today. But as his cousin Tarak Ratna suffered a massive heart attack yesterday, the song launch is postponed.



The makers dropped the official statement on their Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the post, they also wrote, "The song launch of #EnnoRatrulosthayi from #Amigos stands postponed to a later date. Praying & Wishing Sri. Taraka Ratna Garu a speedy recovery."

Speaking about Tarak Ratna's health condition, he is presently getting treated in Bangalore's Narayana Hrudalaya hospital. According to the sources, 90% of his left heart valve is blocked and thus, the treatment is going on. Already ace actor Balakrishna spoke to the media about Tarak Ratna's health and said, "All his parameters read okay, they have given first aid and taken care of him as well as they can. There is nothing to worry about. The doctors have also suggested us to take him to Bengaluru. He had a heart attack and his valves are blocked."

Nandamuri Tarak Ratna participated in Lokesh's Padayatra at Kuppam. But after attending a puja, he suddenly fell unconscious suffering from a massive heart attack. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital and his pulse was revived. But now, he is shifted to Bengaluru for better treatment. Tarak's wife Alekhya and daughter already reached the hospital along with Balakrishna. An official update on his health condition will be released soon!