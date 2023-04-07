The Promo Of 'Where Is Pushpa?' Is All Awesome As Allu Arjun Makes His Entry With A Swag

We all know that Baahubali director SS Rajamouli created a new trend by hiding the truth behind "Why Katappa Killed Baahubali?" Even Allu Arjun's Pushpa movie also makers followed the same trend and turned successful in creating a buzz on social media by dropping the promo of "Where Is Pushpa?" a few days ago. Keeping up their promise, they unveiled the full video of this promo today and made us witness a terrific avatar of this smuggler king Pushpa Raj!



Along with the makers, even Allu Arjun also shared the promo of "Where Is Pushpa?" and treated all his fans ahead of his birthday… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "#Pushpa2TheRule Begins!!! - https://bit.ly/WhereisPushpa @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial".

Going with the promo, it first showcases news channels stating Pushpa Raj escapes from the Tirupati jail and is severely injured as Police officials shot 8 rounds of bullets. Then the search begins for him in the Seshachalam forest. All his followers and supporters raise their voices against Police officials as Pushpa stands beside them in all their lows and highs. Be it the kids' school fees or helping them financially for weddings, he does everything for them. Thereafter, after one month, Police officials find his shirt filled with blood stains in the forest and thus many assume that he passed away. But one fine day, the night vision cameras of the forest capture his existence and showcase his swag perfectly! On the whole, the promo is all awesome and raised the expectations on the movie a notch higher.

Going with the details of The Pushpa movie, it is made in two parts and the first one already hit the theatres last year and bagged blockbuster status at the ticket windows. Now the second part is in the shooting stage and it will hit the theatres in 2024.

The first part showcased the rise of daily labour Pushpa Raj into a smuggler. He builds his own kingdom with all his mind game and also marries his lady love Rashmika Mandanna. In the end, his fight with the cop Fahadh Faasil aka Shekawat creates a lot of intensity and raises the expectations on the second part.

This movie is being directed by Sukumar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.