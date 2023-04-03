The Promo Of 'Yentamma' Song From Salman Khan, Venkatesh And Pooja Hegde's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Movie

It is all known that the Telangana traditional song "Bathukamma…" is highlighted in Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' movie. Now, another blockbuster "Yentamma…" is all ready to hit YouTube. The promo of this song is unveiled a couple of hours ago showcasing the lead actors Salman and Venkatesh in traditional appeals. According to the sources, "Naatu Naatu…" actor Ram Charan Tej will also feature in this peppy song!

Salman Khan shared the promo of the "Yentamma…" song on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, Salman also wrote, "#Yentamma song coming tomorrow. http://bit.ly/YentammaTeaser @hegdepooja".

The promo is all awesome and showcased Venkatesh and Salman Khan in yellow shirts and white pancha. They are seen all set to shake their legs for a peppy dance number. The full song will be out tomorrow i.e on 4th April, 2023!

Casting Details Of Kisi Ki Jaan Kisi Ka Jaan:

• Salman Khan as Bhaijaan

• Venkatesh

• Pooja Hegde

• Jagapathi Babu

• Jassie Gill

• Raghav Juyal

• Siddharth Nigam

• Bhumika Chawla

• Bhagyashree

• Shehnaaz Gill

• Abhimanyu Singh

• Vijender Singh

• Abdu Rozik

• Malvika Sharma

• Palak Tiwari

• Amrita Puri

• Ram Charan in a cameo appearance in a song

• Yo Yo Honey Singh in a cameo appearance in a song

Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan movie is directed by Farhad Samji and is produced by Salman Khan under his home banner. This movie will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!



