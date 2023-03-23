The Puru Dynasty Queen Shakuntala's Regal Look Is Launched From Shaakuntalam

As it is all known that Samantha and Dev Mohan are all set to showcase the beautiful love tale of King Dushyant and Shakuntala through Shaakuntalam, the makers are putting their best forward in promoting the movie. Already they unveiled the first look posters of the lead actors and prominent characters of the movie. Especially when it comes to royal stories, regal jewellery needs much attention. Promising to deliver a complete mythological drama the makers also especially concentrated on the attires of the lead actors and Neeta Lulla is handed over the responsibility to make them look their best on the silver screens. The Shaakuntalam team joined hands with Vasundhara Jewellers to own that royal appeal and also used pure gold ornaments to own the richness of the characters. Off late, the regal look of Samantha aka Puru Dynasty Queen Shakuntala is launched it is all awesome and just jaw-dropping…

The two posters are just out of the box and made our dear Samantha look just like a queen in the regal appeal. Be it her outfit, jewellery or her charm, all of them made Sam just appear like a golden goddess.

Here are a few glimpses from launch event of regal look of Samantha…

This video showcases the glimpses of jewellery used by Dev Mohan and Samantha for the movie… Neeta Lulla, Gunasekhar, Hanshitha Reddy, Dev Mohan and other cast and crew members are present at the launch event…

Going with the earlier released trailer, Shakuntala is introduced as the daughter of Menaka and Vishwamitra and will be raised at Tapovan. The mighty king Dushyant reaches tapovan accidentally and meets her. They immediately fall for each other and exchange their vows. But due to the curse of Durvasa Maharshi, Dushyant forgets his past and leaves Shakuntala in the ashram itself. But as Shakuntala turns pregnant, she reaches King Dushyant's kingdom but he refuses to recognise her and also asks her not to blame him. So, she gives birth to their son Bharata at the ashram itself. Even the glimpses of King Dushyant's war with demons also made the trailer worth watching.

The movie also has an ensemble cast of Sachin Khedekar as Kanva Maharishi, Mohan Babu as Durvasa Maharishi, Aditi Balan as Anasuya, Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada, Prakash Raj, Gautami as Gautami, Madhoo as Menaka, Kabir Bedi as Kashyapa Maharishi, Jisshu Sengupta as Indra Deva, Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura, Allu Arha as Prince Bharata, Varshini Sounderajan and Harish Uthaman. Shaakuntalam is directed by Rudhramadevi fame Gunasekhar and it is bankrolled by his daughter Neelima Guna under the 'Guna Team Works' in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy under the Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner.

Shaakuntalam movie will be released on 14th April, 2023…