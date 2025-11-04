The Raja Saab Release Date 2026 – Prabhas Movie Sankranthi

Prabhas’ new movie ‘The Raja Saab’ will release on January 9, 2026, during the Sankranthi festival.

No Delay

The team confirmed the release date will not change. Post-production work is going on fast and carefully.

Making a Great Movie

All teams are working hard to make the movie special. They want viewers to have a great experience.

Ignore Rumours

The makers asked fans not to believe any fake news about delays.

Promotions Soon

Big promotional material will come soon. Fans can look forward to updates from the team