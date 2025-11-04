  • Menu
The Raja Saab Release Date 2026 – Prabhas Movie Sankranthi

The Raja Saab Teaser Out: Fans Compare Prabhas’ Horror-Comedy to Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Chandramukhi
Highlights

Check the release date of Prabhas’ new movie ‘The Raja Saab’. Releasing worldwide on January 9, 2026, during Sankranthi. Get updates and promos here.

Prabhas’ new movie ‘The Raja Saab’ will release on January 9, 2026, during the Sankranthi festival.

No Delay

The team confirmed the release date will not change. Post-production work is going on fast and carefully.

Making a Great Movie

All teams are working hard to make the movie special. They want viewers to have a great experience.

Ignore Rumours

The makers asked fans not to believe any fake news about delays.

Promotions Soon

Big promotional material will come soon. Fans can look forward to updates from the team

