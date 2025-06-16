The RajaSaab Teaser Out: Prabhas and Sanjay Dutt Star in Horror Comedy Releasing Dec 5, 2025

The RajaSaab teaser, Prabhas new movie, Prabhas horror comedy, Sanjay Dutt ghost role, The RajaSaab release date, Maruthi Prabhas movie, Thaman music, Telugu movie teaser 2025, Prabhas December 2025 movie

The much-awaited teaser of ‘The RajaSaab’ starring Prabhas has been officially released today, creating a buzz among fans across the country. Directed by Maruthi, the film is a horror-comedy, and the teaser gives an exciting glimpse into its quirky, spooky world.

The teaser is now available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, making it accessible to a wider audience across South India. Prabhas, known for his pan-India appeal, appears in a completely new avatar, blending horror with humor — a refreshing shift from his usual action-packed roles.

Adding more intrigue to the film is Sanjay Dutt, who will be seen playing the role of a ghost. His look in the teaser has piqued interest, with fans excited to see him in this supernatural character.

Thaman S is composing the music for the film, promising a powerful background score and catchy songs that match the genre. The movie is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory.

With its unique combination of comedy, horror, and star power, ‘The RajaSaab’ is shaping up to be a highly anticipated entertainer. The film is slated for a grand theatrical release on December 5, 2025.

Watch Raja Saab teaser here: