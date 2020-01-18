The Regal Looks Of Stars In Royals 2020 Calendar

What if we witness all our favy actors in regal looks??? It is definitely a celebration for all the movie buffs. Making all actors pose under one frame and that too for a photoshoot of a calendar, ace photographer, Karthik Srinivasan did a great job… We need to thanks a ton!!!

Now, we will witness the regal looks of actors one by one going by months of the year… Have a look!

January 2020

She is a multi-talented lady who can act, dance, sing, compose, music and even a writer…

She is none other than who stole the heart of our dear Gabbar Singh Pawan Kalyan…

And

She is the daughter of 'Vishwaroopam' Kamal Hassan…

Got to know who is she??? It is the talented actress Shruti Hassan! This lady has adorned the page of January in 'The Royal Calendar 2020'…

Shruti looked absolutely stunning as a black lady and here is her regal look…









Here comes our Tamil hero Jiiva… He is the heartthrob all the Kollywood movie buffs as this boy does magic on screen with his scintillating acting skills.

Here are the pics of Prince Charming on the calendar and that to mesmerize us in the page of January month… Have a look!





Thank you @JiivaOfficial . You definitely justify the theme! pic.twitter.com/z7SDu349Mq — karthik srinivasan (@sskarthik) January 17, 2020













Jiiva has got the regal look of a king and he is seen dressed up in all black costumes. The royal sword, crown and the spiky hairstyle made us go gaga over this black king…

February 2020

She is none other than who stole the heart of Vijay Devarakonda in 'World Famous Lover'…

She is the new-age fashionista in Kollywood who gives stringent competition to all the ace actresses …

And

She is the one who made the audience ROFL with her hilarious comedy in Asathapovadhu Yaru small screen show…

Got to know whom we are speaking about??? Yes… She is the gorgeous lady Aishwarya Rajesh. Here are the pics of this beautiful girl as the cover girl of February month… Have a look!









This girl looked all stunning and ultimate in the blue outfit. The shimmery floor length blue gown along with the diamond crown made her look like the diva on the earth.

Next in the line for the month of February 2020 is angry young man Simmbu… This man looks royal and stupendous in the king avatar.









STR adorns the royal costume and looks fantabulous in black outfit. The silver embellishments on the jacket, silver sword, oversized black-golden belt along with traditional 'Puligoru' chain made him like the boss on the floor.

March 2020

March is the month of sizzling temperatures… The hot winds slowly raise the temperatures and make us go with the air conditioners, isn't it? Yes… But after witnessing the pics of Raiza Wilson, people just stop where they are and get frozen.

You can call her a stunner, glamazon or a diva… We are definitely short of words to compliment this beauty! Have a look at the March 2020 cover page of the calendar…









Raiza looked extremely stunning and hot in light blue coloured one-shouldered gown. The thigh-high slit net frilled gown made her look like a princess down the lane who just came to steal the hearts. The colourful floral background added enough oomph factor to her attire.

And now comes the demon in the month of March to make us feared… The Kollywood young actor Atharvaa made us go stunned with his demon look. Here is his frightening look…









This black king looked stylish in high-neck black tee underneath a ruffled black jacket. He paired them with same coloured black pants and made us go jaw dropped with his serious looks. The black diamond crown and dog with a background of dull and lifeless tree made us utter Atharva you are a killer man…

April 2020

To make us cool down in the sizzling hot month of April, Karthik has brought the Bigg Boss queen directly on to his calendar. Got to know whom we are speaking about??? She is none other than the Kollywood beauty Oviyaa. Have a look her attire and go speechless my dear fashionistas…









This girl made us stare at her donning an off-shoulder pink gown. The short gown with ruffled enhancements gave her a princess look. The diamond crown and rosy wings with lifeless tree background elevated her look to the core.

May 2020

Look who is making all the girls to kneel down…

He is double-dhimaak Tollywood hero…

He is 'Red' hot handsome hunk…

And

He is Shailajaa's heartthrob …

It is easy to guess who we are penning down about… Who can he be other than Ram Potheneni… He just killed us with his fiery king look!









Ram looked extremely fiery in the striped silver-golden jacket which he teamed up with a black tee and same coloured pants. The rough look with full moustache and beard and fur scarf made our goose bumps raised. The king doll and golden sword added that regal look to his royal attire.

Here put a comma to 'The Royal Calendar 2020' with the looks covered till May… Don't go anywhere!!! Stay tuned to witness amazing looks of this calendar from June to December 2020…