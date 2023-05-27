The Soul Of Adipurush: ‘Ram Siya Ram’ Song Will Be Out On This Date

Adipurush… Now the field is all set to witness this epic mythological tale in the theatres on 16th June, 2023. Even digital promotions are in full swing and thus hype is created all over. Already the trailer and the first single are out and created their impact by showcasing Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Lord Ram and Sita Mata. Now, the makers scheduled the launch of the second song, "Ram Siya Ram…" and it will be out on 29th May, 2023…

They shared the emotional poster of Prabhas and shared this big news on social media… Take a look!

The chant that brings in the auspicious Taking away the inauspicious Ram Siya Ram రాం సీతా రాం राम सिया राम ராம் சீதா ராம் ರಾಮ್ ಸೀತಾ ರಾಮ್ റാം സീതാ റാം Be ready to be mesmerized by the enchanting verses of Ram Siya Ram 🙏❤ Song out on 29th May at 12 PM#Adipurush in cinemas… pic.twitter.com/z0k0IpL5ZU — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) May 27, 2023

Prabhas looked awesome in this poster holding his arrows and seems to be a bit emotional too!

Going with the earlier released trailer, it starts off with Mahabali Hanuman doling out the story of his God Shree Ram… It first starts off with Sita Mata being abducted by Lankesh who comes in the face of a sage while Rama and Lakshman will go in search of golden deer. As Sita Mata crosses the line, Lankesh showcases his original avatar and takes her away. Thereafter Lord Rama and Lakshman meet Hanuman and they all search for Sita Mata. Even after Hanuman reaches Sita Mata, she suggests to him that Shree Ram will kill Lankesh and take her along with him. So, in the process of reaching Lanka, Lord Rama advises the vanar sena to fight their best and let the future generation laud their valour.

Lord Rama also denies taking the help of Ayodhya sena and asks his brother Bharata to step back as it is his war for love and Sita Mata is his life and but he will never go against ‘Dharma’. In the end, it is shown that Lankesh is advised by some voice-over that if he captures Goddess Lakshmi, he turns into the God. But here comes Lord Rama who aimed his 'Rama Banam' to kill Lankesh… On the whole, the trailer is just awesome and hit the right chord. Even though Ramayan is a known story, it raised the expectations on the movie.

Adipurush is made basing the Indian Hindu mythological story Ramayana… This Om Raut's directorial is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. Devdatta Nage will be seen as Hanuman while Trupti and Vatsal are also part of this project and are essaying prominent roles! Saif Ali Khan is essaying the role of Lankesh in this most-awaited movie!

Adipurush movie will hit the big screens on 16th June, 2023!