The teaser for Hari Hara Veera Mallu release!

The highly-anticipated Tollywood film "Hari Hara Veera Mallu" stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role and is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. With Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead, this period action drama has been eagerly awaited by fans.

Rumors have been circulating that the movie's teaser would be released on Maha Sivaratri, but the latest reports suggest that the makers are holding off until the completion of filming. This news may disappoint fans who were eagerly awaiting a sneak peek.



There are also whispers that the film will be divided into two parts, with the first installment expected to hit theaters in October 2023. However, this information has not been officially confirmed.



Bollywood's Bobby Deol has joined the cast in a key role, and the film is being produced by Mega Surya Production. The score for the movie is being composed by Golden Globe winner MM Keeravaani.

