The third single of Dasara will be released on this day.

Natural Star Nani is all set to enthrall audiences with his upcoming raw and rustic pan-Indian film, Dasara, written and directed by Srikanth Odela. The film is slated for a global release on March 30, 2023.

The makers have released a promo of the third single, "Chamkeela Angeelesi," a folk melody sung by Ram Miriyala and Dhee, composed by Santosh Narayanan. The single will be released on Women's Day, and the release time will be announced tomorrow.

The film also stars Zarina Wahab, Sai Kumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, and others in significant roles, and is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Creations. Stay tuned for more interesting updates on this space.