The Warriorr Full Movie Leaked Online on Tamilrockers and Movierulz

It is all known that Tollywood's young actor Ram Potheneni's 'The Warriorr' movie released today. Being a complete action drama, Ram will be seen as DSP Satya while antagonist Aadhi Pinishetty is portraying the role of deadly villain Guru who owns a village man appeal in the movie.

However, the news is that the movie has been pirated and is available on pirated websites online like movierulz, tamilrockers, filmyzilla, Tamilmv. On these websites, people usually record the video from the theatres on its first day and upload it over the internet for the viewers. Although people from the industry and cyber officials are doing their best to avoid piracy, it still becomes inevitable to prevent such acts.



