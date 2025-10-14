They Call Him OG Box Office Collection 2025

They Call Him OG is a Telugu gangster action movie. It is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainments. The main actors are Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy.

The movie released on September 25, 2025. It earned well in different states of India.

On the first day, it made around ₹25 crore in total. Most of this came from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu also contributed.

On the second day, the collection was about ₹76 crore. The movie stayed strong in the first week and earned over ₹200 crore in India.

After the first week, the earnings started to drop. This is normal for many films.

So far, the total India net collection is about ₹191 crore. The gross collection in India is around ₹228 crore. The movie also earned ₹65 crore overseas.

The worldwide total collection is near ₹294 crore.

The movie’s budget has not been officially shared yet. The detailed review and verdict are coming soon.

In summary, They Call Him OG is doing well at the box office, especially in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Fans are waiting for the full review to know if the movie is as good as the earnings.