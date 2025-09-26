They Call Him OG Day 2 Box Office Collection: 2-Day Total ₹94.4 Cr India Net

They Call Him OG performed well on its first day, earning an estimated ₹91 Cr net in India. On the second day, the movie made about ₹3.4 Cr net across all languages. These numbers show a strong start at the box office.

The data is live and includes only the first 2 hours of advance bookings. It will be updated every hour at the 5th minute, so figures may change. These are early estimates and should not be considered final until confirmed by 10 PM daily.

After two days, They Call Him OG's total India net collection stands at around ₹94.4 Cr. The first-day earnings were ₹20.25 Cr on Wednesday and ₹70.75 Cr on Thursday, with rough data from different regions included.

The film is directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Entertainments. It stars Pawan Kalyan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, and Sriya Reddy. For the latest Tollywood box office updates, stay tuned.