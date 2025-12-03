Thiru Veer, Aishwarya Rajesh team up for rural romance ‘Oh..! Sukumari’

Thiru Veer and Aishwarya Rajesh, both basking in the success of their recent hits, are joining forces for a heartfelt rural family entertainer titled Oh..! Sukumari. The film marks the directorial debut of Bharat Dharshan and is produced by Maheswara Reddy Mooli under the Gangaa Entertainments banner.

The makers have officially revealed the film’s title, accompanied by a visually striking poster that hints at emotional depth and dramatic turns. At the center of the design is a glossy blue heart, split by a vivid orange lightning bolt—an unmistakable indication of conflict within a love story. This symbolic imagery suggests that the narrative may go beyond a straightforward romance, touching upon themes of disruption, emotional turbulence, and reconciliation.

Adding to the intrigue, the poster features a dramatically lit banyan tree, struck by lightning, with villagers running in the background. These elements combine to create a captivating visual tone that immediately captures attention and leaves viewers curious about the storyline.

With a promising pairing, an evocative backdrop, and symbolic storytelling teased through the visuals, Oh..! Sukumari appears poised to offer a fresh take on rural romance. The film is slated for release in all South Indian languages, further expanding its reach and appeal across regional markets.