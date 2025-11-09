Thiru Veer, Aishwarya Rajesh teams up for a multilingual entertainer

Rising star Thiru Veer, fresh off the massive success of his recent blockbuster Pre Wedding Show, has officially announced his next venture. The yet-to-be-titled film will see him share the screen with acclaimed actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who recently impressed audiences with Sankranthiki Vasthunnam.

Marking the directorial debut of Bharat Dharshan, the film is being produced by Maheswara Reddy Mooli under the banner of Gangaa Entertainments as Production No. 2. The banner, which previously backed the critically acclaimed Shivam Bhaje, is now gearing up for another content-rich entertainer penned by Bharat Dharshan himself.

The film was formally launched in Hyderabad at a grand event attended by the cast and crew. Described as a hilarious entertainer, the movie promises to deliver a refreshing mix of humor and heart, aligning with Thiru Veer’s streak of unique, content-driven choices seen in Masooda and Pre Wedding Show.

A stellar technical crew supports the project — cinematography is by CH Kushendar (Razakar, Polimera), music by Bharath Manchiraju (protégé of MM Keeravani), art direction by Thirumala M. Thirupathi (Balagam), and editing by Sree Varaprasad (Ka fame). Anu Reddy Akkati (Swayambhu) handles costume design, with lyrics penned by Purnachary.

The film’s regular shoot begins on November 19 and will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages, promising to be a full-fledged multilingual entertainer.