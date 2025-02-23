This is what Anupam Kher chooses ‘daily’

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has revealed that he chooses “happiness” daily.

Anupam took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a picture of himself from a wedding he attended. The actor looked sharp dressed in Indian wear as he posed for the camera at the venue.

“Happiness starts with me, and I choose it daily,” he wrote as the caption.

The 69-year-old star on Saturday shared a video of himself getting a mehendi design on his palm done. He got his mother’s name written with mehendi (henna).

He captioned it: “Aaj mainai life main paheli baar mehndi lagwaai hai! Lagane wale ne poocha ‘kya banau sahab’, mainai bola ‘ma ka naam likhne se behtar kya ho sakta hai. (Today, for the first time in my life, I got mehndi applied. The artist asked, "What should I make, sir?" I replied, "What could be better than writing my mother's name!”)"

Anupam recently announced his 544th film and that he will be sharing screen space with the ‘Bahubali of Indian cinema’ Prabhas.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with Prabhas. In the image. The veteran star was seen hugging the pan-India star.

For the caption, he wrote: “ANNOUNCEMENT: Delighted to announce my 544th untitled film with the #Bahubali of #IndianCinema, the one and only @actorprabhas!”

He shared that the film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, who is known for making movies such as Sita Ramam.

“The film is directed by the very talented #HanuRaghavapidi!And produced by wonderful team of producers of @mythriofficial! My very dear friend and brilliant @sudeepchatterjee.isc is the #Dop!” Kamaal ki kahaani hai aur kya chahiye life main doston!” he added.

Anupam had previously brought out the actor in OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal. He shared a video of him giving a few lines to Agarwal so that he can enact a scene. In the video, Anupam is heard giving a line about how the character enacted by the founder who had money would have been like Agarwal. After eleven takes and pearls of wisdom on acting given by Anupam, Agarwal got the scene and enacted it superbly.



