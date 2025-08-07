This is what Mouni Roy charged for a special song in ‘Vishwambhara’?

Mega Star Chiranjeevi's much-awaited socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara, directed by Bimbisara fame Mallidi Vasishta, continues to generate buzz with every update. With shades reminiscent of the classic Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari, the film is already giving fans a nostalgic high. Now, the spotlight has shifted to the film’s special number featuring Bollywood diva Mouni Roy.

Mouni, known for chartbusters like Mummy Ji, Disco Balma, and Baithhe Baithhe, has been roped in for a sizzling dance number with Chiranjeevi. The song, choreographed by Ganesh Master, was shot on an extravagant set in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. According to a celebrity manager, Mouni was paid a whopping ₹45 lakh for the two-day shoot. “She worked really hard to keep pace with Chiranjeevi, one of the finest dancers in Indian cinema, and spent considerable time rehearsing to perfect her moves,” he revealed.

The actress took to social media to express her gratitude after wrapping the shoot. “Dancing beside you for the last few days has been an honour, Chiranjeevi sir. You’re not only a legendary actor but also a truly wonderful human being. I felt immense warmth and respect throughout. Thank you for the unforgettable experience, the kindness, and the best biryani ever. We love you,” Mouni shared.

With such grandeur and star power, Vishwambhara promises to be a visual treat for fans eagerly awaiting Chiranjeevi’s return to fantasy cinema.