This is when Naga Chaitanya’s sea shore drama starts filming!

Hero Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film, expected title “Thandel,” is making a huge buzz ever since its inception. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, this ambitious project is billed to be the most expensive film in the “Premam” actor’s career till date as it will be made on a budget of over Rs 70 crore. Popular young heroines Sai Pallavi and Keerthy Suresh are being considered for the leading lady’s part. Featuring Anirudh Ravichander’s music, the film is being produced by Bunny Vas in Allu Aravind’s presentation.

As per the latest updates, the pre-production work of the film is underway in full swing. The film’s unit will begin the production formalities from November. Chaitanya is undergoing a massive transformation to play the role of a Srikakulam fisherman who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in the international waters. The film is inspired by real incidents that took place in Gujarat in the year 2018.