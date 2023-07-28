Live
- Vijayapura Airport in April 2024; Night landing of flights is also allowed: Minister MB Patil
- Scholarships for Students
- CM to visit Visakhapatnam on August 1
- ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ new video sets up anticipation with key elements of series
- ‘Dayaa’ gave scope to prove my mettle as an actor: JD Chakravarthy
- Suriya-Dulquer to share screen soon!
- This is when ‘Rangabali’ is hitting OTT platform
- Crazy buzz: Sreeleela to shake legs with Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa: The Rule!’
- Moderate earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh, no damage reported
- Chandrababu continues his tirade with YS Jagan, alleges Polavaram works halted
Young and promising Telugu actor Naga Shaurya’s latest movie, “Rangabali,” was released on July 7, 2023
Young and promising Telugu actor Naga Shaurya’s latest movie, “Rangabali,” was released on July 7, 2023, and garnered positive feedback from majority of viewers. Debutant Pawan Basamsetti is the helmer of this flick, with YuktiThareja as the female lead.
The latest is that the movie has locked its OTT debut date. Netflix has announced that the movie will be released on August 4, 2023.
Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas produced the movie, which features Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, Kalyani Natarajan, Sapthagiri, Satya, Brahmaji, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Goparaju Ramana, and others in prominent roles. Pawan Ch is the music director for the flick.
