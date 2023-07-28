This is when ‘Rangabali’ is hitting OTT platform

Young and promising Telugu actor Naga Shaurya’s latest movie, “Rangabali,” was released on July 7, 2023, and garnered positive feedback from majority of viewers. Debutant Pawan Basamsetti is the helmer of this flick, with YuktiThareja as the female lead.

The latest is that the movie has locked its OTT debut date. Netflix has announced that the movie will be released on August 4, 2023.

Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas produced the movie, which features Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, Kalyani Natarajan, Sapthagiri, Satya, Brahmaji, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Goparaju Ramana, and others in prominent roles. Pawan Ch is the music director for the flick.