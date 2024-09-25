Thug Life: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam’s Upcoming Film Wraps Up Shooting

The highly-anticipated movie ‘Thug Life,’ directed by the renowned Mani Ratnam and starring the iconic Kamal Haasan, has officially wrapped up its shooting. This exciting update was shared on the film's official social media pages, leaving many eager to learn more about this upcoming project.

The film's social media account shared a fun behind-the-scenes video, showing the hard work that went into Thug Life. The caption said, "Shooting Completed. #Thuglife enters the next phase (sic)," hinting that the project is moving forward.

‘Thug Life’ features an exciting story written by its star producer, Kamal Haasan. The film boasts a strong cast that includes Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nasser, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Vaiyapuri. Recently, Ashok Selvan was chosen to replace Jayam Ravi in an important role after Ravi had to leave due to scheduling conflicts.

‘Thug Life’ is produced by three well-known companies: Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. The music for the film is composed by the talented A.R. Rahman, known for his amazing soundtracks. Sreekar Prasad is handling the editing, while Ravi K. Chandran is responsible for the cinematography, promising great visuals for the audience.

With the shooting now complete, excitement for ‘Thug Life’ continues to grow. The combination of Mani Ratnam’s direction and Kamal Haasan’s talent makes this film one to watch for. Stay tuned for more updates as Thug Life gets ready to impress audiences!