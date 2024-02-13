‘Tillu Square’ set to unveil theatrical trailer on valentine’s day

In a romantic ode to Valentine's Day, the eagerly anticipated theatrical trailer of the vibrant and youthful entertainer "Tillu Square" is all set to be launched tomorrow. The trailer release event is scheduled at 05:04 PM in Hyderabad's Sree Ramulu theatre.

The makers of "Tillu Square" have unveiled a new poster featuring the lead pair, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran, striking a romantic pose. The poster and promotional content hint at the film's promise to deliver a heady mix of youthful exuberance and glamour.

Directed by Mallik Ram and produced by Naga Vamsi under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, "Tillu Square" has generated significant buzz, thanks to its dynamic cast and engaging storyline. Music maestro Ram Miryala has composed the songs, while the background score is crafted by the talented SS Thaman.

As the countdown begins for the trailer launch, fans and cinephiles are eagerly awaiting the glimpse of "Tillu Square," expecting it to be a perfect Valentine's Day treat. Stay tuned for more updates as the film gears up for its theatrical release.