Timothee Chalamet defends dramatic promotional tours, says they are ‘not a gimmick’

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet has defended his unconventional promotional campaigns, insisting that his dramatic and often headline-grabbing appearances are a genuine form of artistic expression rather than calculated marketing stunts.

The 30-year-old actor has frequently drawn attention for his unusual methods of promoting films, including transforming the Las Vegas Sphere into a giant ping-pong ball to promote Marty Supreme. Addressing questions around these tactics, Chalamet said he does not view them as publicity tools but as an extension of his creative identity.

Speaking during a session at London’s Prince Charles Cinema, the actor said he prefers to see his promotional choices as personal expression. “I really don’t look at it as promotion or marketing. I see myself as an artist expanding,” he explained, adding that while some elements may carry satire, many of his ideas stem from a desire to express himself freely.

Chalamet further said that unlike many actors who are instructed on what to say and how to present themselves, he values creative control and fearlessness. “A lot of people don’t want to misstep. I feel like I’ve got the keys, I’ve got the right attitude, I’ve got the juice,” he said.

As reported by Female First UK, the actor also revealed that he personally spent over six figures to fund his musical performance on Saturday Night Live last year, where he sang Bob Dylan tracks to promote his role in the biopic A Complete Unknown.

Recalling his exchange with SNL creator Lorne Michaels, Chalamet said he initially declined hosting duties unless he was allowed to perform music. “He said, ‘No’. I said, ‘Alright, I’m not doing it’. He said, ‘OK, do the music’. But I refused to take no for an answer,” the actor shared.

Chalamet added that his approach reflects a changing entertainment landscape, where reaching new and infrequent cinema-goers is crucial. He noted that Marty Supreme attracted audiences in the US who rarely attend theatres, calling it the most meaningful feedback he received.

“The most pretentious answer I could give you, which I actually honestly feel, is that it’s not marketing or promotion. This is not a gimmick. This is coming from my heart and my soul,” he said.