Title and first look of Prabhas-Maruthi film to be out on Pongal

The box office dinosaur Prabhhas recently scored a mammoth blockbuster with “Salaar” directed by Prashanth Neel. Now it’s time to talk about the actor’s next film. The highly anticipated film starring Prabhas and directed by Maruthi under People Media Factory has generated excitement among fans. Although the film's details were initially kept under wraps, the makers have now announced that the first look and title will be unveiled on Pongal.

The announcement, accompanied by a colorful poster, promises to showcase Prabhas in a never-seen-before role, building anticipation among fans. The makers has released the poster in their social media handles and wrote, "Get ready to witness the Dinosaur Transformed into an absolute Darlng. First Look and Title will be unveiled on Pongal."

Directed by Maruthi, known for his successful comedies, the film is expected to bring a unique charm to Prabhas's character. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and co-produced by Vivek Kuchibhotla, the film boasts a prestigious scale and features top-notch technicians.









