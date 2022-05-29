Title confirmed for Balayya's next?

Balakrishna's project with Gopichand Malineni is progressing at a brisk pace creatinghuge hype in movie lovers. The project is referred to as NBK107 and till sometime back rumors spread that the film would be titled as "Annagaru." Now inside talk is that Gopichand Malineni is planning to name the film as "Jai Balayya." Gopichand Malineni felt either Annagaru or Jai Balayya would suit and he felt Jai Balayya will be more apt and thrill all his fans.

Balakrishna is romancing Shruti Haasan in the film while Duniya Vijay and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar are playing important roles. The music for the film is scored by Thaman. The makers roped in Australian-Indian model Chandrika Ravi for the special song in the film. Gopichand Malineni is set to show Balakrishna in a never seen before intense mass avatar in the film bankrolled on the Mythri Movie Makers banner.