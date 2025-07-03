Tollywood actor Krishnasai extends a helping hand, distributes shoes to 100 students

Tollywood actor Krishnasai, known for his roles in films like Sundarangudu and Jewel Thief, continues to demonstrate that his heroism extends far beyond the silver screen. Through the Krishnasai International Charitable Trust, the actor has been actively involved in humanitarian efforts, cutting across lines of caste, religion, and region to serve the underprivileged.

In his latest act of kindness, Krishnasai distributed uniform shoes to 100 students at Goshamahal Government High School in Amberpet, reinforcing his commitment to education and child welfare.

Speaking at the event, Krishnasai said, “No child’s education should be hindered due to poverty. Talented students are like hidden gems in the mud, and it is our responsibility to help them shine.”

The event was attended by Amberpet CI Kiran Kumar, Headmaster Venu Madhav Sharma, Hindi School Assistant Mohammad Yadullah, and other school staff, who lauded Krishnasai’s continued efforts to uplift the needy. They also recalled his earlier contributions, including financial assistance to meritorious students from economically challenged backgrounds.

Krishnasai affirmed that such initiatives are not one-time gestures. “These services will continue in the future as well. Society needs compassion, and I am committed to doing my part,” he stated.

With consistent work both on-screen and off, Krishnasai is proving to be a role model for how celebrities can use their platforms to drive meaningful social change.