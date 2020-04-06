Tollywood: Bandla Ganesh upset with losses!

Tollywood: Bandla Ganesh is one of the successful producers in the movie industry. For quite some time now, the producer is inactive in film production. After producing a series of movies in Telugu, he made his comeback with Sarileru Neekevvaru as an actor.

Bandla Ganesh did not get enough recognition for the role he played but he made his presence felt. Now, the producer is encountering losses in his poultry business and urged the people of Telugu states to support him by purchasing eggs.

"The prices of eggs are coming down. Poultry means not just the chicken but it is also about sale of eggs. The poultry farmers are in losses with the production cost of one egg coming to 4.20 rupees, as of today. We are getting very less and I urge everyone to understand our situation and help us." urged Bandla Ganesh on his social media profile.

కోళ్ల పరిశ్రమ అంటే చికెన్ కి సంబంధించిన కోడి కాదు కోడి రైతు అంటే కోడిగుడ్లు అమ్ముకునే వాడని రైతు అంటారు — BANDLA GANESH (@ganeshbandla) April 6, 2020









కోట్ల నష్టాల్లో లేయర్ కోడి రైతు గుడ్డు పెట్టి ఇచ్చే పత్తి కోడి రైతు కష్టాల్లోనే ఉన్నారు ఈరోజు మా ఉత్పత్తి ధర నాలుగు రూపాయల 20 పైసలు అవుతుంది — BANDLA GANESH (@ganeshbandla) April 6, 2020





మాకు మాత్రం రెండు రూపాయల ఎనభై పైసల నుంచి మూడు రూపాయలు మాత్రమే వస్తుంది మా నష్టాన్ని దయచేసి అర్థం చేసుకోండి మమ్మల్ని కాపాడటానికి ప్రయత్నించండి🙏 — BANDLA GANESH (@ganeshbandla) April 6, 2020



