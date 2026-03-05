Tollywood celebrates love: Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika’s reception turned into industry event

The wedding celebrations of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna culminated in a star-studded reception held in Hyderabad, bringing together some of the biggest names from the Indian film industry. The glamorous event became one of the most talked-about gatherings in Tollywood.

The reception followed the couple’s intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur on February 26, which was attended by close friends and family. The Hyderabad celebration, however, turned into a grand industry event, with political leaders, actors, filmmakers, and celebrities arriving to bless the newlyweds.

Several top Tollywood stars graced the occasion, including Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Akkineni Naga Chaitanya, who personally congratulated the couple and posed for pictures during the celebrations. Several political leaders such as KTR, Mallareddy also attended the event. Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar also graced the evening.

The evening also witnessed the presence of Bollywood personalities such as Karan Johar and Kriti Sanon, adding more glamour to the already dazzling event. Among other notable attendees were Rana Daggubati, along with actresses Sreeleela and Mrunal Thakur.

Dressed in elegant traditional outfits, Vijay and Rashmika warmly greeted guests and posed for photographs, creating memorable moments that quickly went viral on social media. With the reception marking the end of their wedding festivities, the evening stood as a grand celebration of love, friendship, and the strong bond shared across the film fraternity.



