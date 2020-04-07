Tollywood: Kajal Aggarwal's appeal to fans & followers

Tollywood: Kajal Aggarwal is one of the star heroines in the movie industry. She is currently spending some quality time at home. Interestingly, the actress comes up with an appeal for all her fans and followers on social media.

"When the Coronavirus finally exhausts itself and the danger is over, let's do something good for our country. Let's spend our holidays in India, eat in local restaurants, buy local fruits and veggies, buy clothes and shoes from Indian brands and support local businesses. These businesses are going to find it difficult to get back on their feet and survive without our help. Let's do our bit in helping each other stand and grow!" shared Kajal Aggarwal on her Instagram profile.

On the work front, she has Indian 2 on hand, which is a biggie. Once the lockdown comes to an end, she might join the film's sets.







