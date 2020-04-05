Tollywood: Keerthy Suresh laughs at Marriage rumours

Tollywood: With Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh emerged as one of the most successful and wanted actors in the South film industry. Because of full packed schedules in South films, the actress decided to let her Bollywood debut go off. Else, she would make her debut in Hindi with a film called Maidaan. Now, there are a lot of rumors in the media that Keerthy Suresh's wedding is fixed with the son of a senior BJP leader.

Keerthy Suresh came across these rumors recently and has given clarity on the same. Keerthy Suresh laughed at these rumors saying that she is occupied with a bunch of films and is completely occupied this year. She made it clear that the rumors about her wedding carry no truth.

On the work front, she is busy with Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi, and other films in Telugu.