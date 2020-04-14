Tollywood: Maruthi appeals for second time!

Tollywood: Director Maruthi is currently upset with the false rumours coming on him that his next project with Ram is called off. Interestingly, Maruthi has now issued a clarification but there is no end to it.

Already, director Maruthi once stated that the rumours are false. He wrote, "Saw few articles about my next film in a section of media , Thanks for the interest. But I am still writing script & it will take some time to finish it, will let you knw once I am done with it

this is the ONLY news I have rest all are WRONG :) Thank you media friends #Staysafe"

Thank you media friends #Staysafe — Director Maruthi (@DirectorMaruthi) April 8, 2020

Even then the rumours surfaced and the director has issued another clarification saying, "Already clarified about my next few days back only brother. Lockdown ayye varaku meeru kooda ee gossips lock cheseyandi :) thank you"

So, as per Maruthi, he is currently busy writing the script for his next movie and there is no clarity on when he announces his next project.