Tollywood: Nikhil's love for fiancee from long distance

Tollywood: Nikhil Siddharth is currently happy with the things progressing in his career. The actor has been working hard to make an impressive mark and continue the success he scored with Arjun Suravaram. On the personal life front, the actor was supposed to get married by now but he postponed the marriage because of lockdown. The actor posted a picture with fiancee Dr Pallavi Varma on Instagram and revealed that he is loving her from afar.

"#WillBeTogetherSoon. But for now, Love You From Afar." posted Nikhil on his Instagram profile, along with a picture.

On the work front, Nikhil Siddharth is currently busy working on an interesting project titled Karthikeya 2. Along with that, he is also working on another movie under Geetha Arts production. The shoot for the two movies will begin again, once the lockdown ends.

Let us hope that is long-distance relationship ends as early as possible.