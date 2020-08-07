Tollywood: Power Star Pawan Kalyan is a multi talented personality in films. Apart from acting, he does a lot of other things. But, he exhibited the other skills only in a few films. He turned a singer for the film Atharintiki Daredi and even turned a writer for the films Jhonny and Sardar Gabbar Singh.

The latest reports reveal that Pawan Kalyan has been writing a couple of scripts now, during this lockdown. Pawan Kalyan is happy to use this time in giving shape to the ideas that are on his mind for some time now. Pawan Kalyan is planning to either act in the stories he is writing or produce some of them.

As of now, there is no clarity on the same but the complete details will come out soon.