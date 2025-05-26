Tollywood stars face scrutiny over realty endorsements

Hyderabad: In the glitzy world of cinema, celebrity endorsements have long served as powerful tools for brand promotion. However, a rising trend among Tollywood stars endorsing real estate companies has now come under serious scrutiny. With several actors entangled in legal probes and public backlash, this emerging alliance between celebrities and real estate ventures is proving to be more problematic than profitable.

Over the past few years, real estate developers, especially in growth corridors like Amaravati and Hyderabad’s suburbs, have roped in leading Tollywood actors to serve as brand ambassadors for their projects. Among the most high-profile names is Mahesh Babu, whose association with several ventures, including Sai Surya Developers and Srisurya Developers, generated considerable investor attention and media buzz. Through glossy advertisements and high-impact campaigns, these collaborations helped developers build trust with the public—often without due transparency or scrutiny.

However, the star power that once drove sales is now casting shadows. Mahesh Babu’s association with Sai Surya Developers took a controversial turn when investors accused the company of fraud, claiming they had been misled by marketing campaigns prominently featuring the actor. The firm allegedly failed to deliver promised plots, leaving hundreds of investors in financial distress. Similar complaints have emerged around Srisurya Developers, which also used Mahesh Babu and his family in promotional material.

These allegations escalated when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently issued a notice to Mahesh Babu, summoning him in connection with a money laundering investigation involving both Sai Surya Developers and the Surana Group. The probe is centered around illegal fund movements and the role of celebrity endorsements in masking alleged scams. The legal summons has sent shockwaves through the Telugu film industry and has triggered widespread debate on the accountability of public figures in brand promotions. But Mahesh Babu is not alone. Other Tollywood actors like Ram Charan and actress Genelia have also faced backlash for lending their names to real estate firms that later ran into trouble. Ram Charan’s endorsement of Suvarnabhumi Projects drew criticism after several land-related complaints surfaced. Similarly, Genelia’s involvement with a disputed housing venture led to legal challenges, making it clear that celebrity associations are no shield against public and legal scrutiny.

These incidents underscore a critical issue: celebrities often endorse brands based on contracts and commercial returns, without adequately vetting the ethics, legality, or financial health of the companies involved. In sectors like real estate - where large sums of public money are at stake—such endorsements can cause serious consequences. When projects collapse or fail to deliver, the backlash inevitably falls on the celebrities who championed them.

Speaking about it, popular film director and producer Thammareddy Bharadwaja said: “Actors must be cautious before endorsing a brand, as their influence significantly impacts the public. The government should also take necessary measures to prevent misleading endorsements. For instance, the 1950 film ‘Sangram,’ starring Ashok Kumar, was banned by the government because the protagonist was shown engaging in illegal activities. Similar stringent actions should be considered in cases of questionable brand endorsements as well.”

He also said that monetary gain should not be the sole factor guiding an actor’s decision to endorse a product.

The growing number of controversies is a stark reminder that celebrity endorsements must come with responsibility. Legal experts and consumer rights advocates are now calling for stricter guidelines and accountability measures governing such promotions. These could include mandatory due diligence by celebrities, clearer disclaimers in advertisements, and legal provisions to hold endorsers liable in cases of public deception.

Speaking on this issue, Sistu Ramesh, a senior advocate, said, “At this point, it's important to remember that Mahesh Babu is not the primary subject of investigation. His name has surfaced likely in the context of brand endorsements. As an actor and public figure, he may have been engaged purely on a professional basis, but actors should have a background verification before endorsing such brands. There should be strict guidelines for such promotions.”

As the landscape of brand collaborations evolves, Tollywood actors and other public figures must tread carefully. The onus lies on them to ensure their influence is used ethically and responsibly. Failure to do so not only risks their reputation and career but also impacts thousands of fans and investors who trust their endorsements. The glitter of fame must not blind the stars to the real-world consequences of their choices, experts say.