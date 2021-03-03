Tollywood stars lock their release dates in 2022

Tollywood film industry has adopted B-town style in announcing the release dates of the movies. They are unveiling the release dates beforehand to avoid any sort of competition. The entire 2021 is locked and loaded with all the big films of star heroes announcing their release dates.



The filmmakers are now going a step forward and locking the dates in 2022 as well. Seems that post lockdown, the filmmakers are in no mood for competition and doing all they can to maintain good gaps between the big films. Here are list of some films which locked their dates in 2022.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu collaborated with 'Geetha Govindam' director Parasuram for an action entertainer titled ' Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, Keerthy Suresh is acting as a co-star of Mahesh Babu in this film. Recently, the team has announced that the film will be a Sankranthi 2022 release.

PSPK 27

Recently Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan announced that his film with Krish will be coming during the same season. A poster was released by the team reveling that the film will be a Sankranthi 2022 release. Pawan Kalyan collaborated with Krish Jagarlamudi in making of this periodic extravaganza which also stars Nidhhi Agerwal. AM Ratnam is banking the film under Mega Surya Production. The title and first look of the film will be revieled on March 11 on the occasion of Maha Shiva Rathri. The Sankranti season of 2022 will be very spicy with Mahesh and Pawan locking horns

Salaar

Pan India actor Prabhas collaborated with KGF director Prashanth Neel for an action thriller 'Salaar'. Recently, the film team announced the release date as14th April 2022 with a stunning poster of the actor. Shruti Haasan is playing as the female lead in the movie which is made in Telugu and Kannada languages. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of 'Hombale films'.

Adipurush

'Adipurush' is an upcoming Indian mythological film written and directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles.

The film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, it stars Prabhas as Lord Rama and Saif Ali Khan as demon Ravana. The film is simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages, and 3D version. Recently, the film management scheduled for the release along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other multiple languages on 11 August 2022.