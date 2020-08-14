Tollywood: Sai Dharam Tej, who has been doing distinct films right from the beginning of his career, has now signed up to do a new movie. Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP, which has been producing big-ticket movies for several years, and Sukumar Writings, the force behind movies offering variety, are going to produce the film. Star producer BVSN Prasad will be bankrolling the project.

To be made as a mystical thriller, its announcement poster is out now. The poster comes with a Sanskrit rendition, 'Siddharthi naama samvathsare, brihasmritihi simharasou sthitha namaye, anthima pushkare'. And an eye is seen in a Shat Chakram. There is an interesting story behind the eye, the Shat Chakram and the rendition.

Karthik Dandu, who has worked in the writing department of Sukumar in the past, will be making the film as an exciting mystic thriller. The brilliant Sukumar himself is penning the screenplay.

The makers will announce the names of the female lead, other actors and crew members soon.