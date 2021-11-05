1000 dancers for Pushpa's song

Icon star Allu Arjun is currently busy with the shoot of his next film Pushpa. The film's first part is titled Pushpa: The Rise. The makers are gearing up for a grand release of the film on the 17th of next month. Meanwhile, the makers are busy canning a song which is going to be a major highlight of the movie.

As per the latest reports, the film unit is busy shooting a song that has 1000 dancers. The makers are busy shooting the song in Hyderabad currently. Director Sukumar is known for capturing songs in a unique manner. For this song, the film unit erected a special set

Rashmika Mandanna is the female pair for Allu Arjun. Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Dhananjay, Anasuya and Ajay are part of the film. The film will have a grand release in multiple languages.