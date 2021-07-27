5 singers in 5 languages: RRR's Dosti

The expectations on Ram Charan and NTR's multistarrer 'RRR' directed by Rajamouli are sky-high. 'RRR' is undoubtedly one of the much-anticipated high-budget flicks in the industry.

Not only the star cast but also popular musicians and brilliant crew are working for 'RRR'. The shooting got resumed recently and is proceeding at a brisk pace whereas the makers are teasing the fans by giving out some interesting updates regularly.

Currently, the shooting is taking place in Hyderabad. Veteran composer MM Keeravani is scoring music for the film. Sources are claiming that the team is planning to drop an update on the release of the first single very soon. According to the buzz, the first single will be a video song and an update is out.

Amit Trivedi, Anirudh Ravichander, Hema Chandra, Yazin Nazir and Vijay Yesudas are on board to croon the song.