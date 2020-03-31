55 years of Superstar Krishna

Superstar Krishna made his debut with the film Tene Manasulu. The film completes 55 years now and Mahesh is very happy about the same. Sharing a video on social media, Mahesh expressed his pride about his father's legendary journey.

"My all time favourite❤️ #timelessclassic #TeneManasulu. Our Evergreen SuperStar Krishna garu's journey begun on this day 55 years back with TENE MANASULU. What a Blockbuster beginning. 👏👏👏Let's take a moment to go back to the legendary journey of our SUPERSTAR. 🤩 #55YrsForTeneManasulu" posted Mahesh Babu on his Instagram profile.

Mahesh is currently having a great time at home, interacting with his family members. Very soon, he will be back in the action with an upcoming film. As of now, there is no clarity on Mahesh's lineup but most likely, he might take up a film under the direction of Parasuram.