 Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

55 years of Superstar Krishna

55 years of Superstar KrishnaSuperstar Krishna Tene Manasulu movie
Highlights

Superstar Krishna made his debut with the film Tene Manasulu.

Superstar Krishna made his debut with the film Tene Manasulu. The film completes 55 years now and Mahesh is very happy about the same. Sharing a video on social media, Mahesh expressed his pride about his father's legendary journey.

"My all time favourite❤️ #timelessclassic #TeneManasulu. Our Evergreen SuperStar Krishna garu's journey begun on this day 55 years back with TENE MANASULU. What a Blockbuster beginning. 👏👏👏Let's take a moment to go back to the legendary journey of our SUPERSTAR. 🤩 #55YrsForTeneManasulu" posted Mahesh Babu on his Instagram profile.

Mahesh is currently having a great time at home, interacting with his family members. Very soon, he will be back in the action with an upcoming film. As of now, there is no clarity on Mahesh's lineup but most likely, he might take up a film under the direction of Parasuram.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories